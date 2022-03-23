Watch
Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:45:09-04

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) — A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez.

The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix attacked them.

Both the child and the woman were taken to AU Medical Center for treatment. WJBF-TV reports the child died from her injuries.

Major Steve Morris said the great-grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening.

He said what exactly happened to trigger the attack remains under investigation. 

