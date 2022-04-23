Voting groups sue over Florida congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups have sued Florida over a congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The opponents say the map will diminish the state’s Black representation and benefit Republicans.

Several groups filed the suit in a state court in the capital of Tallahassee on Friday, including The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute.

The suit alleges the new map violates provisions of the Florida Constitution that prohibit districts from diluting the electoral power of minorities and from being drawn to benefit one political party over another.

Florida lawmakers approved the map Thursday.

Lawsuit in regard to Florida Congressional district map passed April 21, 2022 by the Florida Legislature by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd