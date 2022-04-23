Watch
Voting groups sue over Florida congressional map

Lawsuit filed Friday
The Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, submitted a congressional map, Wednesday April 13, 2022. The Florida Legislature will vote to approve or deny the map during a special session the week of April 18, 2022. The map will limit Florida's 5th congressional district to just the Jacksonville Duval County area. The current district 5 stretches from Jacksonville west to include portions of Tallahassee in Leon County and all of Gadsden County. The fifth district is currently a majority African American black voting district that tends to vote for Democrats.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 20:18:15-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups have sued Florida over a congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The opponents say the map will diminish the state’s Black representation and benefit Republicans.

Several groups filed the suit in a state court in the capital of Tallahassee on Friday, including The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute.

The suit alleges the new map violates provisions of the Florida Constitution that prohibit districts from diluting the electoral power of minorities and from being drawn to benefit one political party over another.

Florida lawmakers approved the map Thursday.

