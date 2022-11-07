Watch Now
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road.

One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.

The deadly collision happened in a largely residential area of Macon. The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told news outlets the cyclist who died had been identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward.

