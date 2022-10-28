Watch Now
AP sources: Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted three top leaders

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A court has given Elon Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 27, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel.

The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for sale, valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves.

The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

