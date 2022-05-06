Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia has found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for reelection, concluding that a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility failed to prove she engaged in insurrection after taking office. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision Friday after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself. State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.