Man who jumped bench and attacked judge refuses to appear in court

The man who jumped the bench to attack a Las Vegas judge and multiple court marshals on Wednesday morning refused to appear in court on Thursday.

Deobra Redden, 30, was set to appear before a judge to hear new charges related to his attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus. During Wednesday's hearing, Redden and his attorney were asking Judge Holthus for probation, but it appeared that she felt his prior criminal history warranted prison time. That's when Redden can be seen in a now-viral video leaping over the judge's bench, tackling Judge Holthus, and yelling expletives while repeatedly punching her.

Though the hearing was continued until Tuesday, District Attorney Steve Wolfson also appeared in court to discuss potential security changes to prevent further incidents. He says, overall, he's not sure anything could have been done to prevent it.

Both Judge Holthus and a marshal were taken to the hospital following the incident with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Wolfson revealed that Judge Holthus is doing fine but is "shaken up" and has bruising from the attack. He also reiterated that he believed Redden to be an "extreme danger to the community" and asked a judge to hold him without bail.

Currently, Redden's bail is set for $54,000.

Without Deobra present in court, the judge said he did not feel comfortable making those changes without the suspect present. So, for now, his bail remains as is.

According to court documents, Redden is expected back in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

