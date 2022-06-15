Man arrested for murder of roommate, dumping of body

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced an arrest Wednesday connected to an investigation surrounding a body found in a ditch near Sophomore Ln.

61-year-old Stanley Brown of Bonita Springs was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of the victim, whose body was discovered Monday. An autopsy found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Marceno said Brown was traced through the use of rapid-DNA technology and nearly 32 hours of investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. Blood found in Brown's vehicle was linked to the victim.

Investigators say Brown and the victim were roommates for less than a week; Brown reportedly told detectives he "did not like the living conditions," Marceno said, prompting an altercation that led to the man's death.

Brown is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Marceno said this is the 13th homicide in the county this year, and the 11th to be solved.