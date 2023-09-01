Majority of Madison Co. without power; Gov. DeSantis working to get more federal funding

Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts Friday morning. Video can be seen above.

President Biden had previously declared a major disaster for several Big Bend Counties. Madison County was not included.

As of Friday morning at 11:45 a.m., Tri-County Electric Co-op had99.9 percent of their Madison County members listed as "currently out."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We spoke with FEMA. We absolutely anticipate more counties being added we are going to be asking for that same thing had happened with the and they added on, but certainly county like Madison, I mean, they had 100% power loss. It's a county that has not necessarily faced the storms the way some of our other communities have. And so yeah, I mean, they've gotten hard hit so but I think I think we're gonna get that I think that we will."