Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles much of Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Los Angeles Friday afternoon, shaking parts of Southern California from nearly Santa Barbara to Orange County.

The quake, which had an initial reported magnitude of 4.8, struck roughly six miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains just after 1:45 p.m. A couple of aftershocks with magnitudes reaching as much as 3.0 were reported nearby, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

While some Angelinos didn't feel the temblor at all, others said it made their windows shake or that it caused items to fall off shelves.

No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been reported, but the Los Angeles Fire Department asked residents to check on at-risk neighbors, particularly seniors living alone.

No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been reported, but the Los Angeles Fire Department asked residents to check on at-risk neighbors, particularly seniors living alone.

The shake struck on the 53rd anniversary of the deadly 1971 Sylmar earthquake. Recorded at a magnitude of 6.6, the temblor, also known as the San Fernando earthquake, left 64 people dead and caused more than $500 million in damage. It originated in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Friday’s earthquake also came hours after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off of Hawaii. At least eight aftershocks were reported, and residents across the island reported feeling its shakes. It's one of multiple tremors that have come as Kilauea volcano's activity levels have increased, with scientists closely monitoring for a potential eruption.

