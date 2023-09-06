Lowndes County students return to school for the first time since Idalia

Lowndes County school system is helping students and faculty get back on their feet with food, showers, and a place to wash clothes.

Lowndes County school system is giving away free food to faculty and students whose power is still out.

Check out the video above to get an inside look on student's first day back!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"We make sure that our students are okay and our staff is okay," said Sandra Wilcher, Interim Superintendent.

After 4 full days of having to close school doors due to Hurricane Idalia, Lowndes County School System is officially back in session.

Superintendent Wilcher says every school in their school system sustained damage. That affected nearly 11,000 kids. The bulk of it being South-end schools.

"There was no air in our facilities for several days just like many of our homes. We had some type of damage or roof leaks at all of our facilities," said Wilcher.

Now, things are steadily making its way back to normal though many students are still facing the effects of Idalia at home.

"We didn't have any water, we didn't have any power, no internet, our driveway was blocked," said Janey Johnson, Student.

To help combat this Lowndes County School System is offering resources to help students and faculty. Things such as free meals, a place to shower, and even a place to wash their clothes.

Students say they are grateful and are glad to get back into the swing of things.

"It's nice to be back with my friends and people that I know here instead of at the house," said Zoey Wetherington, Student.

LCS launched a survey to help with identifying what students needed and in what areas.

"We care so much more than about what happens in this building every day," said Wilcher.

Superintendent Wilcher says their culinary arts program has prepared chicken noodle soup for those still without power.