LOWNDES COUNTY: Do not call 911 for weather updates, debris removal

Leaders in South Georgia are updating the public on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.

Tarps and cases of water will be handed out at designated locations and times.

Video shows how people are working to recover while helping each other.

Extensive damage done here in Valdosta following #IDALIA . Right now the majority of the city is without power. @abc27 pic.twitter.com/sV7SISkx5e — KandaceBlakeTV (@KandaceBlakeTV) August 31, 2023

NEWS RELEASE:

Citizens should only call 911 in the event of an emergency. Do not call 911 for weather updates, debris removal, or other services/questions that are not an emergency.

WEATHER

Hurricane Idalia has moved through the Lowndes County area. Hurricane Idalia caused major damage throughout Lowndes County, with trees down, power lines down, and flash flooding.

Citizens who have experienced damage or need assistance, please call Lowndes County Emergency Management to report call 229-671-2790.

If you are a volunteer group looking to assist in Hurricane Idalia relief, contact Lowndes County Emergency Management at 229-671-2790 with your capabilities.

POINT OF DISTRIBUTION

Lowndes County Emergency Management will have two locations of point of distribution centers set up on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for all citizens in Lowndes County. The point of distribution centers will be handing out 2 tarps and 2 cases of water per vehicle. The locations include Clyattville Elementary School, 5386 Madison Highway, and Five Points, near Recoil Trampoline Park, 3103 North Ashley Street. This is on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The centers will close early if supplies are depleted.

SAFETY

Most fatalities and injuries happen after severe weather events. We encourage all citizens to practice chainsaw safety. When operating a chainsaw, it is important to wear proper protective clothing and glasses, choose the proper size of chainsaw to match the job, operate, adjust, and maintain the saw according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and check around the tree or pole for hazards, such as nails, power lines, or cables, before cutting. Be aware that trees may continue to fall over the next several days.

POWER

Power company personnel continue to work around the clock to restore power. As of now, approximately 75-80% of customers in Lowndes County are without power. Citizens are encouraged, for safety reasons, to refrain from attempting to address utility lines themselves. Downed lines are very dangerous and should be considered live until addressed by power personnel.

Citizens should exercise caution as generator use continues. Generators should be housed in a well-ventilated area, not an enclosed area such as a garage. Also, please make sure power cords are not left in standing water. Follow manufacturer suggestions for operating generators. If using a generator, make sure your main breaker is turned off. If someone has not turned the main breaker of the home or business off so that the location is isolated from the grid, the generator could send power beyond the location and injure or kill the utility worker trying to restore power.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

For the residents in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County, debris removal contracts have been activated. Residents should move debris to the right of way. The right-of-way will be cleared as quickly as possible. Do not place household garbage with yard debris. If you live within city limits, please contact your city for instructions on debris removal.

REPAIRS

If your home or business needs repair, please make sure that anyone working on your property is a licensed contractor. Licensed contractors should be able to provide a copy of their occupational tax certificate (business license), proof of insurance, and a contract that outlines the work to be done, cost, and a time by which the work will be completed. A reputable contractor should not ask for payment up front. There is no indication that there is going to be any financial or FEMA assistance at this time. Citizens with damage should contact their insurance agent for directions on obtaining estimates. Renters should contact their landlords. Anyone without insurance is private pay. Criminal Investigation teams from Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, John Kings, office are in Lowndes County investigating reports related to price gouging and/or construction fraud.

PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE

Residents that lost power in their homes for an extended period of time should check the temperatures in their refrigerator and freezer once power is restored. If they’re still at safe temperatures, the food should be fine. Discard any perishable food that has been above 41F for two hours or more. Visit www.dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health [dph.georgia.gov] for detailed information. Food service permit holders who experienced flooding or an extended power outage should contact their environmental health specialist prior to reopening. Residents who are cleaning up post-storm debris should take precautions to prevent injury such as wearing gloves and protective clothing items. If an injury (cut, scraped, etc.) occurs in the process, the individual should receive a Tetanus shot as soon as possible. Individuals with private wells that have flooded during the storm should contact the Lowndes County Health Department for guidance on chlorination procedures and to have their well water tested for water safety. Call the Lowndes County Health Department for more information.

Lowndes County Health Department will remain closed on Friday, September 1.

TRAVEL

Due to the extensive amount of damage across the community, residents are asked to stay off of roadways.

City of Valdosta Updates:

Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or remove downed power lines. Instead, please report any safety concerns to local authorities.

In light of recent storm activity, local authorities have been working diligently to ensure the safety and functionality of the community's infrastructure. This includes clearing stormwater blockages, removing downed trees from roadways, and installing traffic cones and barricades where needed. Additionally, assessments are being made to signals and signalized intersections to repair any damage that may have occurred.

Further measures are being taken to check manholes, lift stations, high-trouble areas, and runoffs to ensure everything functions properly. In particular, signals are being given special attention to check for any broken poles or damaged signals that require prompt repair.

Efforts are also being made to remove any remaining downed trees from the streets and pick up debris piles in the street with claw trucks. These efforts are all part of a coordinated response to ensure that the community's infrastructure is safe and fully functional in the aftermath of the storm.

Citizens are not to mix their tree limbs or yard debris with “junk.” If mixed, it will NOT be picked up, and there will be a charge.

Citizens are to stop at signalized intersections and treat them as a 4-way stop.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta offices will be closed on Friday, September 1. Both County and City offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

