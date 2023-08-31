Lowndes county distributes tarps to aid in Idalia recovery

Lowndes EMA dsitributed more than 500 tarps

Officials say the county sustained extensive damage

See how quickly community members responded to the aid being offered

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Community members quickly took advantage of more than 500 free tarps from Lowndes County Emergency management, with many of the coverings gone before 10 a.m. Thursday during a distribution at the County Public Works office.

"We’ve been steady since 8 o’clock this morning," county public information officer Meghan Barwick pointed out. "We had a total of five pallets with about 120 tarps per pallet." She says the county made the tarps available to anyone who experienced damage to their home, and that the county-wide damage they’ve seen is extensive. "When I say trees down throughout the county, I mean trees down, major intersections highways, we have several traffic lights out, so we’re trying to get those off the major highways so first responders can continue to go in and help people."

Despite their heavy workload ahead, Barwick adds that she looks forward to seeing the community come together in Idalia’s aftermath.

"It's all hands on deck to get the job done," Barwick said. "We're all in this together, so we just ask the community for patience and kindness.

Neighbors needing additional assistance can visit EMA Lowndes on Facebook for updates or download their Code Red free emergency notification system.