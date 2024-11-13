Love's Travel Center coming to the Gretna neighborhood

The Loves will be located at exit 174 in Gadsden County.

Leaders say this travel center will create over 50 jobs.

This land behind me is over 400 acres, and leaders are working to use this land to boost economic development here in Gretna. I'm Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter looking at what's going to be built here and how it’s going to bring more people, to this neighborhood.

A project that has a big goal…

"I hope that love's truck stop will increase the traffic on this exit"

Gary Russ-Sills says that the goal is to bring more business City of Gretna.

Gretna and Gadsden County leaders are working to put a Loves Travel Center at exit 174 on I-10.

"This is a very low used exit. Hopefully, 174 will become not only a stable in Gadsden County, but throughout the region because this exit is the last one in the county."

Leaders have been working on this project for two years now wanting to turn this exit into something bigger.

"Anytime the cities do well the county does well."

Brenda Holt is a Gadsden County Commissioner. She says this project is funded by grant money from the state.

They hope one day this project can expand from just a truck stop to adding hotel and lodging too.

"We look at the employment of people, the access to conveniences to get gas and everything here at I-10, it is an outstanding project.

Bringing economic development to this neighborhood and creating over 50 jobs with this truck stop.

"We're excited about the economic development it's going to bring to the City of Gretna, Gadsden County and the Northwest Florida Region."

County commissioners will be discussing more construction when it comes to turning lanes and exits at the commission meeting Tuesday, November 19th.

