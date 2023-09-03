Looting, theft reported; Madison Co. Sheriff adjusts curfew hours

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is updating its curfew following Hurricane Idalia.

Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that they had one reported incident of looting.

Crews continue working to restore power and clear roads.

FACEBOOK POST:

Beginning today, Sunday September 3rd, CURFEW hours will be adjusted and remain in effect from 11:30pm until sunrise. Power is being restored, business and homes are coming on line and roadways are becoming much safer to navigate in the dark. Extreme caution must still be exercised when driving. Power crews and all first responders continue work around the clock. I understand that the curfew has “aggravated and frustrated” some however it has served the intended purpose. I am pleased to report at this point we have only had ONE reported incident of looting and that occurred in the City of Madison while the eye of the storm was passing directly over. While there have been residential thefts they too have been limited. I consider this a credit to my deputies, MPD police officers, the deputies of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the hundreds of state law enforcement officers that I have brought in during this unprecedented event to assist me in serving and protecting our county. I will forever remain humbled and certainly grateful. I respectfully ask for your continued understanding and support. We will recover stronger than ever.