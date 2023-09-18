Long-time local business celebrates 30-year anniversary

A long-time local restaurant celebrates 30 years of being in business.

Owner of the business gives credit to the customers and community for making three decades possible.

Watch the video above to get the reaction from the owner and customer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Oh God it brings joy to me, it brings satisfaction, it brings pride. Everybody is looking for a place in life, some people control the world, I just want to be happy.”

Happy is what describes the lofty pursuits business in Tallahassee.

Sunday, they celebrated their 30-year anniversary.

“It does not feel like 30 years, it feels like 30 minutes.”

Thats owner of lofty pursuits, Greg Cohen. He says the key to staying open for three decades is positive change.

“Every 5 years your customers change, and if you don’t change with them; they leave you behind. So, I change my needs when the customers need change.”

It's something long-time Lofty's customer, Jeff Mandel can agree with.

He says the uniqueness is what keeps the business afloat.

“This is an archetypal small business. Locally owned, one owner, not a chain, unique, and it’s part of what gives our city its character.”

Mandel also says there is no other place like it.

“I’m glad I'm in Tallahassee because there’s simply nowhere else, I could go and have this.”

Staying in business for the 30 years takes a lot of things to go right for local businesses, but Cohen owes to the customers and the community.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. I’ve changed with them, which means they’ve controlled the business and made it what it was.”