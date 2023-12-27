Local non-profits seeing the effects of inflation through low donations

Charitable giving fell to 499 billion dollars from the year 2021 to 2022.

The Salvation Army had to come out of pocket $5,000 more than the year before for this year's Christmas assistance program.

Check out the video above to find out other ways you can help give back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Charitable giving fell to 499 billion dollars from the year 2021 to 2022.

That seems like a lot because it is.

Local organizations say they are seeing a difference.

"Inflation has made a difference in all of our lives. "

I'm finding out what this means for the community and how you can still help.

We've heard it time and time again.

Inflation is taking a toll on everyone.

Whether it be gas, or the ever so fun interest rates, there's just simply not enough to go around.

Especially when dealing with...

"The cost of groceries has gone up," said Robyn Hickey, Sgt. Salvation Army.

So, who takes the hardest hit when no one has enough to give?

Non-profits.

The Salvation Army's Sgt. Robyn Hickey told me they had to come out of pocket $5,000 more than the year before for their Christmas assistance program.

"People aren't able to go out and do what they used to in the past," said Hickey.

I hit the pavement Wednesday to find out how other non-profits are getting by and most importantly how giving back looked this year.

I asked Angela Kiminas over at Hands on Thomas County what area hit them the hardest.

"Shipping costs have definitely gone up higher," said Kiminas.

She says they also felt the pinch when it came to buying supplies.

But with no one to blame I asked how people could help even if it wasn't monetary.

"One way people can give back to non-profits and others is by volunteering their time," said Kiminas.

Kiminas says whether it's through things like accounting, plumbing, or construction, any help is welcomed.

Hickey shares in that idea and says the best thing people can give is their time.

"People want to give. The heart and desire is there," said Hickey.

As for what's next, Sgt. Hickey says to be on the lookout for their weekly community feedings every Wednesday.