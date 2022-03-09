Severe weather causes power outages in Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands are without power due to inclement weather impacting the Big Bend area and South Georgia.

Below are the areas and numbers of customers facing outages as of 10:30 a.m., Wednesday:

FLORIDA

Gadsden - 193

Wakulla - 3,583

Franklin - 1,115

Leon - 24



GEORGIA

Thomas - 7

Decatur - 11

