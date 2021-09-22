Arrest made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest for a homicide that occurred Sept. 20 on S. Fry St.

According to VPD, investigation and evidence from the scene led detectives to identifiy Decorius Montanise Sirmans, as the shooter. VPD says Sirmans and Bryant were known to each other and this was an isolated incident.

On September 22, 2021, at approximately 3:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives located Sirmans at a residence in Valdosta He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Felony murder

Aggravated assault-felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Further charges are pending and the case is still under investigation.

“I am so proud of the continuous great job that officers and detectives do daily. They worked tirelessly to ensure that this offender was taken off of the streets. This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young man for no reason.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

According to the police report, upon arriving on the scene, a 23-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his torso. First aid was attempted by both citizens and police officers until emergency services arrived and transported the male to South Georgia Medical Center.

The victim was pronounced deceased at SGMC, according to VPD.

At this time, detectives are following up on tips as the investigation continues.

“We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or call the tip line at (229)293-3091.

