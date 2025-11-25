Warning issued for e-bike batteries tied to dozens of fires

People who own a Rad Power Bike e-bike may want to check which battery it uses due to concerns that it could catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a safety warning for certain Rad Power Bikes batteries after receiving reports of at least 31 fires, causing more than $700,000 in property damage. Some fires reportedly occurred while the battery was not charging, not in use or even while it was being stored.

The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately remove the affected batteries from their e-bikes and dispose of them safely.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Infant play yards that were sold on Amazon have been recalled for serious safety concerns

“Before taking your battery or device to a household hazardous waste collection center, contact it ahead of time to confirm it accepts hazardous lithium-ion batteries,” the agency said.

The batteries were sold with Rad Power Bikes e-bikes and as replacement parts. They include model numbers HL-RP-S1304 or RP-1304, printed on a label on the back or rear of the battery.

According to the CPSC, Rad Power Bikes Inc. has “refused to agree to an acceptable recall” due to its financial condition and is “unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds to all consumers.”