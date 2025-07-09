Some Ritz crackers recalled after peanut butter packs mistakenly labeled as cheese

Four types of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons are being recalled due to a packaging error that could pose a serious risk to people with peanut allergies.

The recall affects 8-count, 20-count, and 40-count boxes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as a 20-count Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack. The issue stems from individually wrapped peanut butter crackers that may be incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety. Although outer cartons are correctly labeled, the internal mislabeling could lead to accidental peanut exposure.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

The recall was initiated after Mondelēz discovered that packaging film from a supplier may have been incorrectly labeled during production.

Peanut allergies can trigger severe, potentially life-threatening reactions. Consumers with peanut allergies are urged not to eat the affected products and should discard them immediately.

Only products with specific "best when used by" dates and plant codes displayed below are included in the recall.