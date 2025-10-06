Kroger recalls pasta salads over possible listeria contamination

Kroger has recalled two types of pasta salads because of possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold in the deli section at 1,860 stores across more than two dozen states.

The pesto salads were sold from Sept. 6 through Oct. 2, while the smoked mozzarella salads were sold from Aug. 29 through Oct. 2.

Kroger said the products have been removed from store delis. Customers who purchased the salads should throw them away or return them for a refund.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause severe intestinal illness. Those most at risk include pregnant women, newborns, people over 65, and those with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported.

