Half a million bottles of blood pressure drug recalled for high carcinogen levels

More than half a million bottles of blood pressure medication have been recalled for containing higher levels of a carcinogenic substance than allowed.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA of New Jersey originally issued the recall earlier this month for capsules of prazosin hydrochloride that it distributed.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified the recall as a Class II risk level, meaning consuming it may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

RELATED STORY | 140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication recalled because it may not dissolve properly

The recall applies to 1-milligram, 2-milligram and 5-milligram capsules of the medication that was distributed in 100-capsule, 250-capsule, 500-capsule and 1000-capsule bottles with expiration dates ranging from Oct. 2025 through Feb. 2027.

Testing found levels of the impurity “N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C” that were higher than the safety limit established by the Carcinogenic Potency Categorization Approach (CPCA), according to the FDA enforcement report.

Specific instructions on what to do with the medication if you have it were not given.