Shoulder season is here: Save on travel by skipping the peak season

As the busy summer travel season fades and school schedules settle in, a hidden opportunity opens up for savvy travelers: shoulder season.

This sweet spot, falling between the peak summer crowds and the quiet of winter, typically runs from September through November in the fall, and again from April to May in the spring. It offers something travelers often don’t expect: significant savings without sacrificing the experience.

Cassie Kauffman and Rebecca Skowronek travel every year after Labor Day, making the most of the off-peak season.

“We've kind of made it our tradition to travel on the shoulder season every year. And I think we're at the third year now, so we're going to keep it going,” Kauffman said.

This year, they flew from Connecticut to Arizona, where they’re spending a full month exploring everything from Sedona to Saguaro National Park—without the typical crowds.

“It's a little bit cheaper because you're kind of post-summer holidays. Kids are back in school,” Skowronek said. “Both times we were at the airport, we kind of breezed through.”

Their cost-saving strategy goes beyond just timing. By staying with family, using a car to travel around the state, and packing lunches and cooking homemade meals, they’re able to stretch their travel dollars further.

“We loved looking at different recipes that we felt like could embrace the area around here, while still shopping at stores and being able to make recipes and using ingredients that are local,” Kauffman said.

Nancy Melton, a travel agent and manager with Preferred Travel Services in Phoenix, says shoulder season is one of the smartest times to travel, not just for lower prices, but for better experiences.

“You definitely save,” she said.

Melton says traveling to Europe provides a prime example of how much you can save, after just booking a trip for two clients.

“They're traveling into Milan and out of Rome in October,” Melton said. “The round trip was just over $700 per person. So it's a really great price. In the summer, I'm sure it would probably be more like $1,100 or $1,200, minimum.”

In addition to cheaper airfare and accommodations, travelers can expect more authentic experiences, smaller crowds, and pleasant weather, Melton says, especially in popular destinations like Europe, where summer tourism can be overwhelming.

“You get to know the locals more. Have more time to interact. The hotels won't be as crowded. Everything will be more low-key,” she said.

Flexibility is key, Melton says. Even shifting travel by a few days or weeks can result in noticeable savings.

Kauffman and Skowronek agree. For them, the shoulder season is more than a budget hack; it’s a lifestyle.

“We’re very fiscally driven,” Kauffman said. “We love getting a good deal, but also getting a really well-rounded experience.”

This story was reported on-air by Jane Caffrey at the Scripps News Group station in Phoenix, and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.