DoorDash launches AI-powered restaurant recommendation app

DoorDash this week launched Zesty, an AI-powered companion application meant to help users find restaurants to visit in their city.

DoorDash co-founder and CTO Andy Fang says the app is built to field conversational questions about local restaurants, compiling information from DoorDash's main app, Tik Tok, Google Maps and other sources.

Screenshots of the app show a map that suggests restaurants based on thematic prompts and detail pages that highlight popular parts of a restaurant's menu.

The app also includes social components for sharing comments and photos and following other users. It will reportedly learn your tastes as you use it to improve its suggestions.

The app is currently in beta testing for users in San Francisco and New York City.

DoorDash has worked recently to expand its niche beyond just food delivery. An update in September added a feature called Going Out to the existing DoorDash app, which let users make reservations and collect special rewards from local restaurants.