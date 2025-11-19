5 Days of Feasting: Butternut squash with goat cheese, pumpkin seeds & craisins

Still hunting for that one Thanksgiving side dish that steals the show?
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is leveling up classic butternut squash with a cozy, crowd-pleasing twist that’s guaranteed to wow your guests.
Here’s her recipe.
Hasselback Butternut Squash Topped with Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, & Craisins
Serves: 8-10+ depending on size
Prep time: 15 minutes | Bake time: 45–50 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 large butternut squash, peeled, halved lengthwise, and seeded
- 1 tsp fresh thyme, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed
- 1 tsp fresh sage, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed
- 3 tbsp avocado oil or olive oil
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Toppings
- 1 orange, zested
- 3 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- ½ cup goat or feta cheese
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Peel and halve a large butternut squash lengthwise.
TIP: For this recipe, we will be using the long part of the squash, but you can prepare the bulb part for eating at another time by peeling and scooping out the seeds. Cook it while the oven is on.
- Place each half cut-side down on a cutting board. Slice crosswise into thin slices about ¼ inch apart, stopping just before cutting all the way through.
TIP: Use chopsticks on either side of the squash to help with this task.
- Place squash halves on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, mix the oil, syrup, herbs, salt, and pepper.
- Brush the mixture over the squash, getting into the cuts as much as possible.
- Roast for 35–40 minutes, brushing and basting occasionally with any juices in the pan, until the squash is tender and the edges begin to crisp.
- Top with the toppings: cheese, seeds, orange zest, and dried cranberries.
TIP: Serve on a bed of arugula for an impressive presentation.
TIP: Par-bake this ahead of time, then broil to crisp and garnish on Thanksgiving.