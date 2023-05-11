Leon County's Tire Amnesty Days end soon.

LEON COUNTY — Leon County's annual Tire Amnesty Days program comes to an end on May 26th.

It's an opportunity to safely dispose of old or unwanted tires free of charge. It also helps protect the environment, and reduces mosquito breeding.

According to Leon County Mosquito Control, just one tire can become a breeding ground for thousands of mosquitos. That's because adult mosquitos lay eggs in water that collects in the wells. Depending on the breed, those mosquitos may carry any of the mosquito-borne diseases: Zika, West Nile Virus, or Dengue Fever.

Residents can dispose of up to 25 passenger car tires at the following locations:

Leon County Solid Waste Facility, 7550 Apalachee Pkwy. (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Rural Waste Center – Woodville, 549 Henry Jones Rd. (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Rural Waste Center – Fort Braden, 2485 East Joe Thomas Rd (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Rural Waste Center – Miccosukee, 13051 Miccosukee Rd. (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Tires without rims are preferred. Commercial loads and items aside from tires will not be accepted.

After May 26th, tires can still be dropped off, but normal service charges will apply.

