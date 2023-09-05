Leon County Supervisor of Elections inducted into Election Officials Hall of Fame

Supervisor Earley was first elected to office in 2016.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, August 28, Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, was inducted into the Election Officials Hall of Fame for Election Center, the National Association of Election Officials. “I am honored to receive this award from Election Center,” said Supervisor Earley. “The voters of Leon County expect nothing less than excellence when it comes to election administration. By partnering with groups such as the Election Center, we remain at the forefront of innovation while also supporting our colleagues across America.”

Supervisor Earley was first elected to office in 2016, and has worked in the field of elections for over 30 years. He is currently the Past-President of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, Inc. the state association for Florida’s 67 Supervisors of Elections. He is also Vice-Chair of the association’s Cybersecurity Committee and an active member of the association’s Legislative and Rules Committees. At the federal level, he serves on the Executive Committee of the Elections Infrastructure’s Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which advises and supports elections offices nationwide in securing elections against foreign and domestic threats. He also serves on the Executive Committee of the Local Leadership Council of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the national clearinghouse for voting system certifications, grants, and best practices. A graduate of the FAMU/FSU School of Engineering, he holds state and national certifications in election administration and is a featured speaker on election legislation, security, and best practices across the nation.

The Election Center is the nation’s premier organization for training and certification of election officials, with the result of improved service to the public, voters, taxpayers, and government. “Supervisor Earley’s commitment to innovation and public service makes him more than deserving of this honor,” said Tammy Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of the Election Center.

