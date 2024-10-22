Leon County Elections Office reminds voters of upcoming vote-by-mail deadline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is approaching for the 2024 general election.

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, reminds voters the deadline to request to be mailed a ballot for the general election is 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.

Requests can be made at LeonVotes.gov by clicking the "Your Voter Info" button or by calling the Elections Office at (850) 606-8683, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After the October 24 mailout deadline, and up to and including Election Day itself, voters can pick up their vote-by-mail ballot directly from the Elections Office. Voters can also have a family member or someone they designate to pick up their vote-by-mail ballot.

However, starting on October 26, voters must list an emergency that prevents them from voting in person when they pick up the ballot.

Voters who already have vote-by-mail ballots are encouraged to return them soon.

To count, ballots must be received at the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5th. The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day.

Alternatively, voters can hand-deliver their ballot to a secure ballot intake station (also known as a drop box) located at each early voting site during voting hours. Ballots must be returned in a signed and sealed envelope. Voters can have a family member drop off their ballot for them.

Reminder, you still have the option to vote early or vote at the polls on Election Day.

Early voting started on Monday, October 21, and runs through Sunday, November 3.

The early voting schedule and locations can be found atLeonVotes.gov, and in the Election Guide which was mailed to all voters.

On Election Day, voters need to cast a ballot at their assigned polling place. Voters can find their assigned polling place on their voter information card or at LeonVotes.gov by clicking the "Your Voter Info" button.