Leon County Election officials say submit your Vote-by-Mail ballot requests now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, encourages voters to request Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2024 Primary and General Elections.

“By submitting your Vote-by-Mail ballot request now, you can ensure you will receive your ballot for these important elections,” said Supervisor Earley.

Due to a recent change in Florida law, all Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expire after each general election. Any voter who wants to vote by mail in the 2024 Primary or General Elections needs to take action to request their Vote-by-Mail ballot.

Mail ballot requests can be made online at LeonVotes.gov by clicking “Vote-by-Mail,” or by contacting the Elections Office directly.

The deadline to request to be mailed a ballot for the Primary Election is August 8, while the deadline for the General Election is October 24.

Letters have already gone out to remind mail ballot voters of the requirement.

This includes approximately 42,000 voters. The letter contains a Vote-by-Mail ballot request form so voters can easily request their ballot.

The Elections Office has redesigned the Vote-by-Mail ballot envelopes used in Leon County. These updates include free return postage, the latest United States Postal Service recommendations for election mail, and recent changes in Florida law.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.