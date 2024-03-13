LCSO Assistant Sheriff to graduate from FBI national academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Assistant Sheriff Ron Cave will graduate as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation will take place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 15th, 2024.

A.S. Cave is the 17th deputy in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 289th session consisted of law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 23 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Cave, and Tallahassee native, graduated from Godby High School. He went on to graduate from Thomas University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and continued his education by attaining a master’s degree in Political Science from Florida State University, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of West Florida, and a master’s Certificate in Public Administration from the University of West Florida.

Cave holds criminal justice instructor certifications in general topics, firearms, defensive tactics, and vehicle operations. He has worked continuously in the criminal justice field since 1996. He has been a Florida-certified correctional officer since 1997 and a Florida-certified law enforcement officer since 1998. He has served in various positions and roles with local and state criminal justice agencies including investigator (internal affairs and criminal), deputy sheriff, lieutenant, captain, major, chief over field and statewide operations and director.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.