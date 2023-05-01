UPDATED: Law enforcement clears scene following search for possibly armed man

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: 9:10 p.m.

Leon County Sheriff's Office said they were unable to locate the driver they were searching for. They have cleared the scene. Florida Highway Patrol will follow up on the hit and run incident.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said may be armed with a pistol. The search is happening near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Orchard Pond Parkway.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol traffic crash map, a call about a hit-and-run crash came in just after 5:30 p.m., Monday. FHP is working the crash scene.

Captain Jimmy Goodman with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby witnessed a man leaving the scene of a crash. Goodman said that passerby saw what may have been a gun in the suspect’s waistband.

Now, units from Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife are involved in a search for that person. FHP confirmed K9 units are helping with the search.

The person they are looking for is described as an approximately 60-year-old white man. He weighs approximately 240 pounds and is about six feet tall. He was reportedly wearing shorts and a grey shirt and last seen in the area of Old Bainbridge Road and Orchard Pond Parkway.

If you see someone in that area matching that description, do not approach him. Call 911. Old Bainbridge Road is open, but LCSO said to use caution if you’re driving through that area.