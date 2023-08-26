Late night shooting: Four People shot at Tallahassee apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a late night shooting. It happened at the Acasa Ocala Apartments on Ocala Road in Tallahassee.

According to TPD they got the call around 11:26pm Friday.

Four people were shot, they were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with serious injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

This is the second apartment complex shooting in Tallahassee in less than 24 hours.

Friday afternoon police were called to the Leon Arms complex off Holton Street. TPD says a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

