People say this $12 body scrub gets rid of bumpy ‘chicken skin’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever battled chicken skin? No, not the tastiest part of a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, but the annoying little skin bumps that tend to appear on the back of your arms and other areas of the body, such as the thighs and cheeks?

Chicken skin is more technically known as keratosis pilaris, KP or even strawberry skin, and it’s caused by the buildup of keratin, a hard protein that protects skin from harmful substances and infection. The sandpaper-like bumps are usually accompanied by rough, dry skin and worsen when the seasonal changes cause low humidity.

Adobe

It’s unclear why keratin builds up in people with KP, but creams that help remove dead skin cells, such as those with alpha hydroxy acid (also called AHA), lactic acid, salicylic acid, or urea, can help to unplug the follicles and smooth out chicken skin.

There’s a scrub available on Amazon that people with chicken skin swear by for improving it. It’s called First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub.

Safe for sensitive skin, it works as a fast-acting body scrub for chemical and physical exfoliation. KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub contains 10% AHA that works on multiple layers of skin. It offers the benefits of a chemical peel which First Aid Beauty claims “loosens the glue” that holds skin cells together on the surface, plus microdermabrasion in one, due to the pumice buffing beads that physically polish the skin.

This dual-action reveals more even-toned, smoother skin, so you can sport your sleeveless shirts and dresses while feeling more confident. Glycolic and lactic acids work in tandem with bisabolol to exfoliate and improve texture while softening and calming skin.

Use it in the shower on wet skin once or twice a week to whisk away bumps by decongesting pores. An unscented, 2-ounce bottle of KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is available for $12 at Amazon.

Sherrie R. said it’s “life changing,” she has suffered from KP for more than 15 years. “This product didn’t just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it two times a week my arms are smooth and I’m no longer embarrassed of them. I’m so excited! This product has changed my life!”

Elizabeth called it a “summer must-have” and said, “I’ve always hated the appearance of my ‘strawberry legs’ and tried many DIY Pinterest methods. This product got rid of all the bumps and discoloration in two uses, I couldn’t be happier!”

A similar scrub that works well is Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone.

It uses 10% AHA, volcanic sand, coconut shells and pumice to smooth skin, gently exfoliate and clarify. Green tea extract and jojoba-seed oil soothe and hydrate any dryness. It’s safe for sensitive skin with the recommended use of once or twice a week on wet skin. An 8.45-ounce tube of Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone retails for $24.70 and has a 4.6 out of 5-star average rating at Amazon.

What do you think? Are you ready to buff away dead skin this summer?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.