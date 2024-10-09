Watch Now
KNOW WHERE TO GO: Emergency Evacuation shelters open along the Big Bend and South Georgia

Bell, Autumn
Several locations will be open in Southwest Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael. (Source: WALB)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — List of evacuation shelters along the Big Bend and South Georgia

Leon County
The Red Cross along with Leon County is opening The North Florida Fairground as an emergency evacuation shelters for those escaping Milton.

  • 441 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301

The Red Cross is opening several emergency shelters.

Suwannee County
Suwannee County School district will cancel class Wednesday and Thursday. All schools in the district will serve as an emergency shelter.

GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS
Pineview Elementary School
1740 Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064
*pet friendly*

Branford Elementary
26801 FL-247, Branford, FL 32008

SPECIAL NEEDS ACCOMMODATIONS AVAILABLE
Suwannee Springcrest Elementary
1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Hamilton County
Hamilton County school district will open its gymnasium as an emergency evacuation shelter ahead of Milton.

Hamilton County High School Gymnasium
Exit 451
5683 US-129, Jasper FL, 32052

Decatur County
Bainbridge Public Safety and the City of Bainbridge confirms it will open campground locations for Milton evacuees.

Earle May Boat Basin
100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA 39819
*Power and water hookups are available*

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
