KNOW WHERE TO GO: Emergency Evacuation shelters open along the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — List of evacuation shelters along the Big Bend and South Georgia

Leon County

The Red Cross along with Leon County is opening The North Florida Fairground as an emergency evacuation shelters for those escaping Milton.



441 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301

The Red Cross is opening several emergency shelters.

Suwannee County

Suwannee County School district will cancel class Wednesday and Thursday. All schools in the district will serve as an emergency shelter.

GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS

Pineview Elementary School

1740 Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064

*pet friendly*

Branford Elementary

26801 FL-247, Branford, FL 32008

SPECIAL NEEDS ACCOMMODATIONS AVAILABLE

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary

1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Hamilton County

Hamilton County school district will open its gymnasium as an emergency evacuation shelter ahead of Milton.

Hamilton County High School Gymnasium

Exit 451

5683 US-129, Jasper FL, 32052

Decatur County

Bainbridge Public Safety and the City of Bainbridge confirms it will open campground locations for Milton evacuees.

Earle May Boat Basin

100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA 39819

*Power and water hookups are available*