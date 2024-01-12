How Thomasville Humane is helping take strays off the streets and into the homes of veterans in need

23% of Veterans have or have experienced PTSD at some point in their life.

Thomas County has over 3,000 veterans according to a report done by the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Man's best friend is taking on a whole new meaning.

"The dogs are considered basically medical devices. They're helping veterans cope with life," said Daniel Clavel, K9's for Warriors.

That's according to a study done by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"We've given these warriors a second chance to thrive," said Clavel.

I checked with the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.

I'm learning there is an organization helping local veterans in need with service dogs for free.

They're called K9 for Warriors.

"These service dogs are giving them the confidence and the level of comfort to be able to go back out and go grocery shopping, go to a baseball game with their kid," said Clavel.

Daniel Clavel is a former Navy Sailor.

He says this wouldn't be possible without the help of local shelters.

Shelters like the Thomasville Humane.

"It gives shelter dogs a new purpose in life. It keeps them off the streets. It puts them in a loving home," said Sydney Pfaff, Thomasville Humane.

So far, Thomasville has given away about a dozen dogs to K9 for warriors.

"We have veterans who have been through so much and you have shelter dogs who have been through kind of a similar thing. To be able to pair them together and have them support one another is like a beautiful marriage," said Pfaff.

The rescue dogs are used to help treat multiple things including things like PTSD or even traumatic brain injuries.

Clavel says the 6 to 8 months worth of training is worth it.

"We get a lot of family members that respond to us and say man my spouse came back the person I remember," said Clavel.

If you are interested in saving your own furry friend Thomasville Humane is hosting a Mega Adoption event Saturday from 10 to 2 at the Florida Fairgrounds.