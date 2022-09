TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Congratulations to Joe Bullard who is a 2022 National Black Radio Hall of Fame inductee.

The official ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2nd in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bullard’s iconic voice has been a staple on Tallahassee radio stations for over 30 years.

He is also a proud Rattler and voice of the Florida A&M Marching 100.

Bullard joined ABC 27 Sunrise on Wednesday morning to reflect on his career and celebrate this new honor.