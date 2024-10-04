Jefferson County farm feeling the weight of Hurricane Helene's damage

Fulford Farms has been in Jefferson County since the 1940's

It's a farm that provides so much for the Jefferson County, losing much of its crops this hurricane season. I’m Ashley Engle in the Monticello neighborhood. I spoke to farmers here in this neighborhood on how much they lost due to Helene.

"It’s so heart breaking, to watch them look at what they grew and how it was gone and destroyed and hearing them sob in the field, that was just so heart wrenching for me. "

There is one thing Sarah Fulford, and her family is certain about…. Their faith during difficult times… a time like this.

"We just need god to be big here and provide miracles."

Fulford Farms has been operating in Jefferson County since the 1940's.

Growing peanuts, cotton, soybeans and much more.

This hurricane season has been the unthinkable.

"Our entire cotton crop is unhavestable, so that is going to hurt a bit."

Ernest Fullford owns the farm with his father and oldest son.

He says the storms strong winds pushed over their cotton crop.

They will lose almost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue due to this damage.

"There’s just no money really to do any good. No body wants another loan, we have loans from past storms."

Right now, the Fulford’s are working to salvage and harvest their peanut crop.

Heavy rains made the crop wet and right now they are working to dry them quickly.

"The lost will not be significant, but it will hurt a little bit."

A family leaning on faith and the community to help them out to continue serving neighbors everywhere."

"We know who holds the future, so we are heavily relying on the lord and what he has not only for our farm but all of our fellow farmers we have out there."

The Fulford’s say right now the best way to not only support them but other farmers who were impacted by this hurricane season is to shop locally.