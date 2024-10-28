Jefferson County ahead of schedule with clean-up recovery efforts

So far, Jefferson County has cleaned up 200,000 cubic yards of debris caused by Helene.

Leaders are still cleaning up debris on all roads.

Watch the video to see how you can get your debris picked up.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you have debris like this right here Jefferson County leaders are working to get this picked up as quickly as possible. This neighborhood is ahead of its recovery efforts one month after Hurricane Helene.

“Slowly we’re getting our debris picked up”

Lots of down trees and power lines Jefferson County’s Manager Shannon Metty says were left behind for them and neighbors to clean up.

Metty says they’re ahead of schedule.

“We’re about halfway done picking up so far about 200,000 cubic yards that we picked up.”

Close to being finished picking up Helene’s damage all because of neighbors helping neighbors.

“It’s amazing the amount of partnership; you feel like a family.”

Kristy Anderson is Jefferson County’s Emergency Management Director. She says they were lucky and didn't experience lots of flooding.

But neighbors continue to step up by cutting down trees and cleaning up yards.

“Everyone was in here from churches, our EOC County Staff, State Staff, we just all worked together.”

Leaders say debris clean-up is still active. Neighbors who need debris to be picked up need to follow these directions; Make sure your debris is on the right of way and not blocking to road. Make sure it is away from any down power lines. Lastly, county leaders say there is no size limit for the debris.

“What I might have you might have, and we can work together to get it taken care of.”

County leaders say they are continuing to pick up debris on all roads except for those that are gated.