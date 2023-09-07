"It affected me, because it affected my neighbors," Valdosta volunteers working to feed neighbors after Idalia

Second Harvest will be giving away pantry boxes Saturday at Valdosta High School starting at 7:30am.

They plan to be able to help over 500 households.

Check out the video above to get a closer look at the hands who helped prepare the boxes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It's very important to us to give back to the community," said Katrina Royal, Wiregrass Volunteer.

That's Katrina Royal.

She is one of many volunteers from Wire Grass Technical College that geared up to help Second Harvest pack pantry boxes.

Together they've packed over 1,000 boxes of dried fruits, canned vegetables, rice, and beans. This in turn will help 500 to 700 households come Saturday.

Originally Second Harvest had planned to host a groundbreaking to celebrate their new facility Thursday. That plan was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

"Instead we are here carrying out our normal foodbank operations making sure that people are getting the food that they need," said Eliza McCall, Chief Programming Officer, Second Harvest.

Programming Officer Eliza McCall says that volunteer numbers have picked up significantly since the storm. In just 4 days they have received help from 150 people.

"Volunteerism during and after covid had really stalled out. So that has been a nice silver lining to a really bad situation," said McCall.

So, I asked Royal what made her want to come out to help.

"It affected me because it affected my neighbors," said Royal.

Though restoration efforts are underway McCall says this is a storm the community won't forget anytime soon.

"I would describe hurricane season as personal," said McCall.

