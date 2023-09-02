Isolated Storm Coverage This Afternoon Makes Way For A Very Dry And Sunny Stretch Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated areas of brief showers are popping up on the radar this afternoon moving from east to west across the region. Most of the region is remaining on the dry side, but mostly cloudy skies are widespread, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s across the region, with a few areas making their way into the upper 80s. Over the next few hours, storms will become more scattered in nature, especially in western portions of the viewing area. Cloud cover will continue to dominate the region, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Overnight, passing clouds early will make way for clearer skies closer to sunrise, with lows dipping into the low 70s. Humidity will remain relatively low, making for a comfortable evening.

Tomorrow begins a stretch of abnormally dry weather. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon, with very low rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the viewing area, with humidity continuing to be on the low side. This means feel-like temperatures will be near the actual temperatures, keeping us from getting oppressively hot. This is good news for eastern portions of our viewing area still without power in the aftermath of Idalia. Dry and sunny weather will continue for much of the week, with a very sunny Labor Day in store for the day on Monday. Isolated to scattered rain chances return to the forecast by the end of the workweek.