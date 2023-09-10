Isolated Storm Chances Through Tuesday Make Way For A Drier Middle Of The Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some isolated storms are popping up in eastern portions of the viewing area, but most of the region is staying on the dry side this afternoon. Temperatures have warmed into the low 90s across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia today, with highs expected in the low 90s. Some increased humidity is making temperatures feel like the mid to upper 90s across the region. This makes it a great Sunday afternoon to spend at the pool or beach, as storm coverage is staying away for most of the region. Overnight tonight, any leftover storms will dissipate and temperatures will drop into the low 70s. Skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the night, with some clearer periods.

Tomorrow will remain on the dry side for the first part of the day, with a sun/cloud blend persisting through much of the day. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 90s across the region, with feel-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees in the afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up on the radar in the early evening hours before sunset, mainly in the Big Bend. Much of Southern Georgia will remain on the dry side tomorrow. Some isolated storms will return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon while Wednesday looks like the driest day of the week for much of the region. Highs this week will remain in the low to mid 90s before increased storm coverage to end the week helps cool highs into the upper 80s. An early look at the weekend shows drier and cooler weather, but there is still a lot of time to track that, so stay tuned here at First To Know Weather!