Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

International yoga day is June 21st

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
International Yoga Day
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:35:44-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — International yoga day is on Monday, June 21. The practice benefits both your physical and mental well being. Yoga instructor Christie White says anybody can do yoga. Because it doesn’t matter how flexible you are or how perfect your poses are.

Starting the practice could save you a trip to the doctor’s office down the line.

“It also improves our balance and our strength,” said White. “It does a lot for our core stability which can then help prevent other injuries and things like back pain, knee pain and other joint pain that people are going through. It’s great for everyone, from like the start athlete to the sedentary person who’s not moving their body at all and everything in between.”

White also encourages men to give yoga a try. If you're still nervous about taking this on. White says to grab a buddy and try a class. Because it's always easier starting something new with a friend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project