Amazon Update: Company ready to open Tallahassee Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Speculation over when Amazon will open its new fulfillment center in Tallahassee is now over.

Saturday, Office of Economic Vitality Director Keith Bowers announced that the facility will open mid-September. Information provided to the county shows the date could be as early as September 14.

According to a job hiring informational in July, starting salary for positions is coming in at $15 an hour. The company was expected to fill more than 1,000 positions. Hiring events to fill hundreds of positions were held in June and July.

The Amazon news was shared with a crowd at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce annual conference. Attendees arrived at Amelia Island as early as Thursday, the conference runs through Sunday. The chamber says in all 550 people registered to attend this year’s event at the Ritz Carlton.

