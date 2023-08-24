INSIDE LOOK: Three new businesses now open in Crawfordville, driving development

Businesses are growing in Crawfordville.

Three new businesses have just opened, and this is good for economic growth.

Watch the video for a tour of the new shopping and dining options.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ashlynn Tobell started Willow Brook Boutique In July. Shes lived in Wakulla county her whole life and loves what she does. She also owns a boutique and a hair salon in Tallahassee. She wanted to open her store in Crawfordville because she says there aren't many boutiques nearby.

"We don't have a lot of places to shop here everyone that lives here would tell you that. It's been one of my dreams because I have been a hairdresser but this is one thing I wanted to bring to my county." Says Tobell

Tobell says Crawfordville is a growing community and she wants to help give her county another place to shop.

"I hear there's nowhere to shop I get that a lot with our residents that live in Wakulla county and it's such a growing community that I feel like this would be perfect for our area" Says Tobell

Down the street Osakas Hibachi and Sushi recently opened I three weeks ago. Owner Kenny Lin says it's been busy with more people coming to the area.

"A lot of people moving a lot of company moving here yes that's what we come here for" Says Kenny Lin

Just like Osakas, Dairy Queen opened Monday and the owners say their business has drawn more people over to the area.

"We had an incredible record day if it stays that way we'll all be real happy" Says David Harvey

Dairy Queen Owners David Harvey Maria Lentz says this will be good for economic growth in Crawfordville and for more development to come.

"There's a big really big push for a downtown walkable Crawfordville and we really wanted to bring something to this area that was family oriented and that will be great for the community." Says Maria Lentz

With so many people moving to the area This is just the start of new businesses coming to Crawfordville.

