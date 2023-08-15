INSIDE LOOK: New golf course, locally-owned brewery coming to NE Tallahassee

A new 18-hole golf course in the Killearn Club will now feature a 9-hole "clover course."

New amenities are coming as real estate in Northeast Tallahassee is priced high and inventory is low.

New options like the new championship Killearn Golf Course will be opening up soon north of I1-0.

From playing a game on the putting green to grabbing a drink at a new local hang out spot, there will be many activities and new things to do in NE Tallahassee.

For a year, Killearn Club General Manager Ellis Pilgreen has been working on renovating the country club.

"It's a reimagining the club experience," Pilgreen said. "It's something for all ages."

Rebranding from the Killearn Country Club to the Killearn Club, the space will have a new, 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole Clover Course for those wanting a quicker game.

This is something different from what a previous owner of the club had in mind.

"A previous had the narrows, which was what it was called, the third nine, designated for a housing development," Pilgreen said. "During this process, we down zoned the property and will put it back to a golf course."

Even though, the real estate market here is tight.

Monday, I spoke with a local realtor who said people are wanting to come to the area, but home prices are too high and inventory is low.

"I showed homes this weekend where a home had sold two and a half years ago for 400k," said local realtor Patty Wilson. "It was listed for 650k."

For those who can afford to buy here, new amenities are meeting the demand for things to do.

"It will be a family place with a restaurant and pool and tennis and pickleball," Pilgreen said.

Mario Fernandez owns Growler Country Brewery.

He's opening a second location off of Deer Lake South.

He said Growler Country and a new restaurant will be the first to open in what he said will be a family fun center.

"This new location will have everything that the original Growler Country offers," Fernandez said. "It will have a few more things in terms of entertainment, in terms of food."

Both Fernandez and Pilgreen are giving families options in Northeast Tallahassee and beyond.

"It's really an investment in the community," Pilgreen said.

Growler Country and the new restaurant underneath are set to open in October or November of this year. The championship golf course at the Killearn Club is set to open in April of 2024.

