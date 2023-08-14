Increasing Storm Chances Bring A Break In The Excessive Heat Over The Next Few Days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms are popping up on the radar this afternoon, especially across the Big Bend. These storms are helping to cool off some very hot temperatures, with an Excessive Heat Warning remaining in effect through 8pm this evening. Feel-like temperatures can get as high as 117 degrees in some places this afternoon, with actual highs reaching the upper 90s. Remember to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor exposure to help keep yourself cool!

Overnight, passing clouds early will make way for clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s by sunrise, making for another warm and muggy night. Heading into tomorrow we are expecting to see the start of a break in the heat. A dissipating high pressure system that has allowed highs to soar well into the upper 90s will make way for an upper level trough. This will increase storm chances for tomorrow, with highs still reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. A cold front will approach the region tomorrow afternoon, with storms really beginning to pop around the 3-8pm time frame. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with some of these storms, so make sure to carry your umbrella with you tomorrow afternoon.

Into Wednesday and Thursday, highs will dip into the mid 90s, which is relatively cooler than the extremely hot weather we have been seeing. While still hot, this will put an end to the Excessive Heat Warning criteria of feel-like temperatures of at least 113 degrees for much of the area. Into the weekend storm chances look to decrease slightly with highs still reaching the mid 90s.