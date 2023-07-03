In Baltimore, the scene of a mass shooting is strangely quiet

A mass shooting at a block party early Sunday morning rocked Baltimore over the weekend. A total of 30 people were shot; two of them died and 28 were wounded.

More than a dozen victims were minors, and most of the rest were young adults. It was the worst mass shooting in Baltimore since the riots of the Civil War.

What happened at Brooklyn Homes isn't new to Baltimore, or to Washington, D.C. up the road, or to the U.S. as a whole. And the effects of the shooting — on victims, on witnesses and on the whole community — will likely reverberate for years. But it is still striking how quickly a sense of normalcy returned.

When Scripps News' Del Walters visited the community on Monday, it was strangely quiet. There were no conversations about solutions, or about mental health concerns, or about the origins of the guns that were used in the shooting.

