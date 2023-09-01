"I have never seen such a mess before" - Neighbors in Live Oak struggle with storm recovery

Volunteers are turning out to help neighbors in Live Oak.

People are driving from across the county to get help.

The county plans multiple locations for supply distribution in the days ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping those get back on their feet after Hurricane Idalia in Live Oak.

Riverside Elementary where the Florida army national guard is handing out water and food to those in Live Oak.

Thursday many cars lined up with people from across the county. Some not sure when their power would be restored.

Many men and women from the Florida Army National Guard are filling up cars for families of all sizes, giving them enough to eat and drink for a couple days.

I spoke with Dorothy Howard, and she told me that she was getting supplies for her family of 12. She also said how thankful she was that people were here to help her and her community during this difficult time.

"I have never seen such a disaster as there is in Suwannee County right now. I have lived here all my life and I have never seen such a mess before."

If you are looking to pick up food and water, they have locations like here at Suwannee Riverside Elementary School, Suwannee County Coliseum and Branford Elementary School.

According to Suwannee County Sherriff Sam St John, they are working to have hot meals starting tomorrow until power is restored in the majority of the county.

