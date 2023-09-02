"I could tear up," Steinhatchee Marina on Deadman Bay begins hurricane restoration efforts

Locals, people from out of town, and private donors came together here at Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman Bay to hand out supplies

Hurricane Idalia ripped through Steinhatchee causing the Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman Bay flood due to the storm surge.

The marina will continue to hand out supplies until they run out of donations and supplies run out. They are continuing to accept donations from those who are able to give.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Big hearts impacting many lives who are in need during a difficult time.

"Donations, wow I can just tear up talking about that…donations were huge"

"The amount of people that has come together to help this community has been so heart warming"

Bailey Griffis and her family care about Steinhatchee as this is their home and community.

Now, hundreds gather together on their labor weekend to feed the community as many are hurting.

"This is where Steinhatchee stands out. If you can see and you come through town, everyone is pulling together and everyone is watching out for everybody."

Jody Griffis, co-owner of the marina says they gathered donations Friday in order to put of the restoration effort Saturday afternoon.

Items included, water, food toiletries and even hot meals and sandwiches.

"Great American value is taking care of your neighbors, that's what its all about. When it really gets bad everyone comes together and pulls for everybody"

Griffis told me that the Marina just got their power restored early Saturday morning but they are continuing to use that to their advantage to get more people back on their feet.

"I cannot ever thank every single person that has contributed.

Griffis tells me that they will continue to hand out supplies until they run out of donations and supplies run out. They are continuing to accept donations from those who are able to give.