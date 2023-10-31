How much Americans are spending on pet costumes this Halloween

People across the country are dressing up for Halloween, and they're not leaving their furry friends behind.

Americans are expected to spend a whopping $700,000 on pet costumes this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The most popular pet costume in 2023 is a pumpkin. Other popular costumes include a hot dog, a bat, a bumblebee and a spider.

While pet costumes can be adorable, experts warn they can also be dangerous.

"If they don't fit properly or restrict movement, they can cause your pet to have trouble breathing or rub them and cause bare spots or sores. If they are uncomfortable, they may try and chew it off and ingest a portion, which can cause intestinal issues. If you want your pet to be in costume, make sure it fits properly, keep an eye on them while they are wearing it, and don't leave it on them for too long," said Sarah Wooten, a veterinarian and Pumpkin Pet Insurance veterinary expert.

Costumes can also cause stress to pets, so keep an eye out for out-of-character behaviors like panting, hiding, pacing or going to the bathroom inside the house.

The big bucks spent on pet costumes comes amid the costliest Halloween ever. Halloween spending is expected to hit a record $12.2 billion this year.

Last year, Americans spent $10.6 billion on Halloween.

